S. Korea, Japan to Hold High-level Trade Talks to Resolve Row

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold talks later this month in a bid to resolve their trade row stemming from enduring colonial-era grievances.South Korea's Trade Ministry said on Thursday the two sides agreed a day before in Vienna to hold director-general-level talks in Tokyo on December 16.The ministry said Seoul and Tokyo plan to discuss their policies regarding the transportation of sensitive technologies and export control systems.The upcoming talks will be the first between trade officials from the two sides since South Korea conditionally suspended the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan last month.Back in August, Seoul announced it would not renew GSOMIA in response to Tokyo's export curbs introduced a month before in apparent retaliation of South Korean top court rulings on colonial-era grievances.South Korea appears to have reversed that decision in line with efforts to restore relations with Japan. Seoul also suspended an ongoing legal dispute process over the export restrictions at the World Trade Organization.