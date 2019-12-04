S. Korea, US Wrap up 4th Round of Defense Cost Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. have concluded a fourth round of defense cost-sharing negotiations in Washington after two days.The Foreign Ministry on Thursday said the South’s delegation, led by Jeong Eun-bo, stressed during the talks that cost sharing should be within the parameters of the Special Measures Agreement(SMA).Under the SMA, South Korea covers wages for Koreans working for the U.S. Forces Korea and expenditures for military construction and logistical support.Seoul's delegation also emphasized the need to reach a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable agreement that strengthens the South Korea-U.S. alliance and combined defense readiness.The next round of negotiations is scheduled to open in South Korea later this month.U.S. President Donald Trump, in London for a NATO summit while the negotiations were being held, said in a news conference that South Korea should "burden share more fairly."Details of the negotiations have not been disclosed, but the U.S. has in previous rounds reportedly demanded that South Korea pay some five billion dollars for the upkeep of American troops in the country next year, a fivefold increase over what Seoul currently contributes.