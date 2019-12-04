Rival Parties Show Mixed Reaction to Rep. Choo's Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in’s nomination of ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Choo Mi-ae to be South Korea's next justice minister has drawn mixed reactions from rival parties.The DP welcomed the nomination on Thursday, expressing hope that Choo will realize the public’s desire for criminal justice and prosecutorial reform.DP spokesperson Lee Hae-shik said in a statement that Choo is a suitable figure who has the experience and decisiveness to uphold the public’s desire for such reform.Meanwhile, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) and the minor conservative Bareunmirae Party denounced the president’s latest selection.LKP spokesperson Jun Hee-kyung described Choo’s nomination as “shameless” and a declaration by the government to push forward efforts to dominate the judiciary. Jun stressed her party will thoroughly verify whether Choo is right for the post through her confirmation hearing.Bareunmirae Party spokesperson Kim Jung-hwa questioned whether Choo is fit to be justice minister, accusing her of blindly defending the president.