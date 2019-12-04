S. Korea's Rival Parties Clash over Alleged Top Office Election Interference

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's political parties ramped up their dispute over the prosecution's investigation into alleged meddling by the Moon Jae-in administration in last year's Ulsan city mayor race.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young on Thursday called for a special Justice Ministry inspection into the sudden death of a former presidential inspector ahead of questioning over the meddling suspicions.Sul Hoon, a DP lawmaker and member of the party's governing body, accused the prosecution of attempting to obstruct the Moon administration's push for prosecutorial reforms by widening the latest probe targeting the top office.The ruling party will consider whether to call for a special counsel investigation after addressing the allegations with officials from both the prosecution and the police on Friday.Meanwhile, main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chair Hwang Kyo-ahn accused the top office of lying that it merely transferred information it received to the police alleging improprieties linked to former Ulsan Mayor Kim Gi-hyeon.Hwang accused the presidential office of actively collecting information to manipulate public opinion in the run-up to elections between Kim and Song Cheol-ho, a close confident of President Moon. Song defeated Kim and is the current mayor of Ulsan.The LKP filed complaints with the prosecution against presidential officials involved in the controversy, including former senior presidential civil affairs secretary and justice minister Cho Kuk and former presidential civil affairs secretary Baek Won-woo for alleged election meddling.