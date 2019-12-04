Justice Minister Nominee Vows All-out Efforts to Complete Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's pick for new justice minister vowed to do all she can to complete the administration's push for criminal justice and prosecutorial reform.Speaking with reporters after her nomination was announced Thursday, former ruling Democratic Party(DP) chair and five-term lawmaker Choo Mi-ae said the reforms have become the "call of our times."The judge-turned-politician said she considers her nomination to be a proposal by Moon to work together to fulfill the people's demands and aspirations.The nominee, however, declined to comment on how she might integrate her reform pursuits with related efforts from Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl.