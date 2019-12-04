Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.39%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost eight-point-15 points, or point-39 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-60-point-74.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing seven-point-67 points, or one-point-23 percent, to close at 617-point-60.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-one won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-190-point-two won.