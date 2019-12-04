Temperatures Drop well below Zero as Cold Spell Grips Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

The most severe cold wave so far this season gripped the nation on Friday, with cold weather advisories issued for central and southern regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, temperatures dropped below zero Friday morning across South Korea, dipping by as much as nine degrees Celsius from the previous day.The mercury plummeted to minus ten-point-two degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus eleven-point-two degrees Celsius in Chuncheon and minus eight-point-three degrees in Daejeon on Friday morning.Gwangju, Daegu and Busan in the southern half of the country are also experiencing subzero temperatures, with wind chill temperatures falling to minus eight degrees.Temperatures are forecast to rise to between zero to seven degrees Celsius nationwide later Friday.