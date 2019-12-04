Domestic S. Korea Confirms 38th Case of African Swine Fever

A wild boar found dead near the inter-Korean border has tested positive for African swine fever(ASF), bringing the number of confirmed ASF cases in South Korea to 38.



The National Institute of Environmental Research said on Thursday that the wild boar was found by a joint team of soldiers and public officials the previous day inside the Civilian Control Line in Paju near the border with North Korea.



The institute confirmed the boar tested positive for the deadly animal virus on Thursday and notified the relevant authorities.



The latest confirmation is the 38th nationwide and 15th in Paju since the deadly animal disease was first detected on September 17.