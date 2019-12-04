Report: IOC Chief Positive about Inter-Korean Co-hosting of 2024 Winter Youth Olympics

Photo : KBS News

International Olympic Committee(IOC) President Thomas Bach has reportedly expressed support for the two Koreas to jointly host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics.According to Japan's NHK and Kyodo News, the IOC chief presented the idea during a press conference on Thursday after a board meeting at IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.For the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics, Bach intends to use 2018 Winter Olympic facilities in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province and seek to convince North Korea to jointly host the international sporting event.The IOC chief said he hopes to meet with North Korean authorities to discuss the matter, adding that South Korea's Olympic Committee is positive about the co-hosting.The IOC's Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games has recommended South Korea as the host of the 2024 Youth Olympics and the matter will be discussed by the committee's Executive Board next month in Lausanne.