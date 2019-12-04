S. Korea's Per Capita Income Likely to Fall to $32,000 in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's per capita income is likely to post a decrease for the first time in four years due to slow economic growth and a weak Korean won.According to financial industry sources on Friday, the country's per capita income is expected to post around 32-thousand dollars this year, down about 14-hundred dollars from a year earlier.Per capita income is calculated by dividing national income by total population and is an oft-cited measure of a nation's standard of living.South Korea is experiencing the lowest growth in national income since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, due primarily to weak economic growth.The country's gross income came to one-thousand-441 trillion won over three quarters this year, up one-point-56 percent on-year.If this pace continues in the fourth quarter, the country's per capita income is expected to fall to 32-thousand dollars this year.