S. Korea's Per Capita Income Likely to Fall to $32,000 in 2019

South Korea's per capita income is likely to post a decrease for the first time in four years due to slow economic growth and a weak Korean won.
According to financial industry sources on Friday, the country's per capita income is expected to post around 32-thousand dollars this year, down about 14-hundred dollars from a year earlier.
Per capita income is calculated by dividing national income by total population and is an oft-cited measure of a nation's standard of living.
South Korea is experiencing the lowest growth in national income since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, due primarily to weak economic growth.
The country's gross income came to one-thousand-441 trillion won over three quarters this year, up one-point-56 percent on-year.
If this pace continues in the fourth quarter, the country's per capita income is expected to fall to 32-thousand dollars this year.