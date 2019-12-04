KDI: S. Korea's Economic 'Slump' Continues for 9th Straight Month

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Development Institute(KDI) has assessed for the ninth straight month that the South Korean economy is in a slump.The public think tank said in its monthly economic trends report released on Friday that the economy continues to drag, noting both export and investment contractions.KDI has used the term “slump” to describe domestic economic conditions since April after having previously described the economy to be “slowing down” from last November to March of this year.The institute said sluggish exports led to a drop in production of mining and manufacturing industries and in the average rate of manufacturing operations. It also noted that service industry production growth remains at low levels.The institute was quick to add, however, that the current slump is unlikely to worsen.