Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 1.02%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 21-point-11 points, or one-point-02 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-81-point-85.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining ten-point-50 points, or one-point-70 percent, to close at 628-point-10.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-six won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-189-point-six won.