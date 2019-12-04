US Deploys Another Surveillance Plane Over Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States flew yet another surveillance aircraft over the Korean Peninsula as part of heightened monitoring in the wake of North Korea's latest military provocation.Private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots said on Friday a U.S. Air Force RC-135S Cobra Ball left the U.S. Air Base in Okinawa before conducting reconnaissance over the East Sea.The exact time of the operation was not mentioned.The aircraft is believed to have been deployed to gather information on possible future North Korean provocations involving submarine-launched ballistic missiles(SLBM).Washington has sent several types of surveillance planes over the peninsula in the past week following recent North Korean provocations, including a "super-large" multiple rocket launcher test last Thursday and an artillery firing drill the previous weekend.A U.S. Navy P-3C maritime surveillance plane was detected over the peninsula on Wednesday, an E-8C was deployed Tuesday and the day before that, an RC-135W recon craft was spotted.There is speculation Washington is deliberately trying to get its aircraft noticed in a warning to Pyongyang as the year-end deadline the regime set for the U.S. to make a new proposal to advance stalled nuclear talks fast approaches.