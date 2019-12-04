Menu Content

Main Opposition LKP to Scrap Filibuster against Reform Bills

Write: 2019-12-06 16:37:14Update: 2019-12-06 16:39:23

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party is soon expected to scrap its planned filibuster against fast-tracked election and criminal justice reform bills. 

The ruling Democratic Party reportedly agreed on Friday not to put the disputed bills to a vote during the current session that is scheduled to end Tuesday next week.

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang is expected to mediate a meeting between the floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties at five p.m. to finalize their compromise. 

Under the mediation plan, the rival parties will vote Monday on non-contentious bills, including school zone traffic safety laws and next year's budget. Lawmakers will later deliberate on the fast-tracked reform bills when parliament opens an extraordinary session on Wednesday.
