Son Heung-min Nominated for EPL Player of the Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean football star Son Heung-min of the English Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur has been nominated for the league's player of the month award for November.The 27-year-old is among the seven shortlisted for the honor as announced by the EPL secretariat on Friday.During four league matches in the month of November, Son scored two goals and four assists.If he is named player of the month, it will be his third title after September 2016 and April 2017.Others on the short list include Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli.