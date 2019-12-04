Prosecution Again Rejects Police Warrant Request on Deceased Official's Phone

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has turned down for the second time of the warrant request from police to confiscate a mobile that belonged to a former presidential office investigator who was found dead.Prosecutors said Friday that since the first request for a search and seizure warrant was rejected on Thursday, there has been no change in the circumstances to reverse the decision.The prosecution has secured the phone in question after being granted a search warrant from the court earlier this week.The phone has been sent to a digital forensics center for analysis but experts are known to be having difficulty in unlocking the phone.The investigator, who was dispatched from the prosecution to work for a former presidential secretary, was found dead last Sunday amid an investigation into allegations that the top office interfered in the mayoral election in Ulsan city last year.