Trump Warns N. Korea Could Lose 'Everything' through Hostility

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Sunday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could lose "everything" if he acts in a hostile manner, after Pyongyang said it had conducted an important test at its Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri.Trump tweeted that "Kim is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way."Trump also wrote that Kim signed a "strong Denuclearization Agreement" with him in Singapore and that the North Korean leader does not want to void his special relationship with the U.S. president or interfere in the U.S.' presidential election next November.Trump said that under the leadership of Kim, North Korea has tremendous economic potential. He also repeated calls for it to denuclearize "as promised."He added that NATO, China, Russia, Japan and the entire world are unified on this issue.Trump said the previous day to reporters that he would be "surprised if North Korea acted hostilely," adding he does not think the North will interfere with the 2020 presidential race.