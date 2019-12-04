Pentagon Chief: US Always Open to Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Sunday that the United States is always open to dialogue with North Korea and wants to achieve the North's denuclearization through negotiations.The Pentagon chief made the remarks during an interview with Fox News when asked about the possibility of North Korea resuming tests of long-range missiles and nuclear weapons.Esper said that both U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have said that the U.S. wants to sit down for talks with Pyongyang and reach the point where it has denuclearized North Korea.The defense chief said that his job was to ensure that the U.S. is ready and prepared to fight and win tonight if necessary but stressed the importance of diplomacy, saying talks are always open.The interview is believed to have occurred before North Korea announced on Sunday that it had conducted a "very important" test at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri