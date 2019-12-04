DP and others to Table Budget, Fast-tracked Bills Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP), three minor opposition parties and a group of lawmakers preparing to launch a new party will seek to pass next year's budget and controversial fast-tracked reform bills on Monday.Floor leaders of the DP, the Bareunmirae Party, the Justice Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace, as well as the chief of a launch preparation committee for the new party reached the decision Sunday afternoon at the National Assembly.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party staunchly opposes the fast-tracked legislation and was not part of the move.DP lawmaker Jung Choun-sook said that bills will be submitted to parliament during the plenary session on Monday afternoon and voted on in the following order: next year's national budget, election reform, criminal justice reform and three bills targeting kindergarten-age children.The five sides plan to produce a unified proposal on next year's budget and the fast-tracked reform bills before the plenary parliamentary session opens at 2 p.m. Monday.