Two Bodies Found near November Maritime Accident Site

Photo : YONHAP News

Search and rescue authorities have found two bodies in waters off the southern island of Jeju on Sunday, nearly three weeks after a fishing boat caught fire leaving one dead and eleven people missing in the region.According to the Jeju Coast Guard, the two bodies were found some 50 meters from what appeared to be the stern of the ill-fated ship during an underwater search operation by a remotely operated vehicle on Sunday afternoon.The bodies were found about ten kilometers from the accident site. One of the bodies was recovered and sent to a hospital for identification. The other body will be retrieved on Monday morning.The 29-ton "Daeseong" caught fire on November 19 some 76 kilometers west of a small island near Jeju. Rescue workers found one South Korean crew member the same day, but he was later confirmed dead.Five South Koreans and six Vietnamese had been missing.