'Parasite' Wins Top Awards from LA Film Critics Association

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean film "Parasite" has been chosen as the best picture of the year by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.Bong Joon-ho's black comedy thriller took the awards for best picture and director, beating out Martin Scorsese's crime epic “The Irishman” in both categories. Actor Song Kang-ho was also selected as best supporting actor."Parasite," which focuses on classism, was also honored by the Toronto Film Critics Association the same day, winning awards for best picture, best director and best foreign film.Attention is being drawn to whether the film, which already won the Cannes Film Festival's top Palme d'Or prize, will receive any Golden Globe nominations.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is set to announce the nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at 10 p.m. Monday Korea time.