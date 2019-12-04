Justice Minister Nominee Believes Essence of Reform Drive Making Public Feel Secure

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister nominee Choo Mi-ae said she believes the essence of judicial and prosecutorial reforms pursued by the Moon Jae-in administration is to ensure that the public feels secure and comfortable.On the first day of official preparations for her confirmation hearing, Choo on Monday said she was able to confirm heightened public expectations and demands regarding prosecutorial reform after her nomination by President Moon was announced last Friday.The five-term ruling Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker said she will focus on preparing for her confirmation hearing to fill the void left after Cho Kuk resigned from the justice minister post nearly two months ago.Asked what Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl said since her nomination, Choo said Yoon delivered a simple congratulatory message, adding it would be in the public's best interest for the Justice Ministry and the prosecution to respect each other's authority granted by the Constitution and the law.The nomination of Choo comes amid an ongoing investigation into alleged improprieties by former minister Cho and his family. He resigned from the post in mid-October.Choo is a former judge who led the DP from 2016 until 2018 and is expected to spearhead the Moon administration's prosecutorial reform drive.