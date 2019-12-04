WTO: S. Korea's Working-age Population to See Sharpest Decline in World through 2040

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report forecasts that South Korea’s working-age population will see the sharpest decline in the world in the next 20 years.According to the World Trade Organization's(WTO) World Trade Report 2019 released on Monday, the number of South Koreans aged 15 to 64 will plunge 17 percent by 2040, even as overall population levels remain more or less unchanged.The decline is the sharpest among major economies and is in stark contrast to the 17 percent average growth expected in working-age populations worldwide through 2040.In particular, the WTO report projects that the number of unskilled workers in South Korea will slip 51 percent by 2040, the biggest decline among working-age populations in countries worldwide.The report said that as a result of the truncated workforce, South Korea's gross domestic product will expand 65 percent by 2040, or 15 percentage points lower than the world average.The projection comes as the National Assembly Research Service assessed that South Korea’s working-age population peaked last year and has been declining since.The service expressed concerns over the ramifications such demographic developments could have on South Korea's economy and society, noting the consistently shrinking workforce may hinder national growth potential.