Five-term Shim Elected New LKP Floor Leader

Five-term lawmaker Shim Jae-cheol has been elected as the new floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Shim and his running mate Kim Jae-won secured 52 out of 106 votes in the runoff on Monday, after they came short of a majority with only 39 votes.Kim, a three-term LKP representative who is considered a key member of the pro-Park Geun-hye faction, will be the party's new policy committee chief.Following his election win, Shim said he will immediately request his ruling Democratic Party(DP) counterpart Lee In-young and National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang to suspend their push to put next year's budget bill to a parliamentary vote.At 12 p.m., he entered the talks with Lee, minor opposition Bareunmirae Party floor leader Oh Shin-hwan as arranged by Speaker Moon.Shim said he plans to suggest renegotiating the bill, as well as the fast-tracked key reform bills, that were agreed between the ruling party and the minor opposition parties within the so-called "four-plus-one" framework.A journalist-turned-lawmaker, who was the deputy parliamentary speaker during the first half of the current Assembly, is considered a member outside the LKP's mainstream group.