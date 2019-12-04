Emergency Alert Text Messages to be Provided in English, Mandarin

Photo : YONHAP News

Emergency alert text messages that provide forecasts and guidelines on natural disasters will be provided in English and Mandarin Chinese from Tuesday.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Monday that it will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Tourism Organization to establish foreign language translation services for such messages.Emergency alert text messages sent out by government agencies and local governments will be translated by the Korea Tourism Organization’s 1330 Korea Travel Hotline service.The messages will then be dispatched in English and Mandarin through push alerts by the ministry's "Emergency Ready" application.