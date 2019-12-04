Prosecutors Question Civic Leader Over Corruption Allegations Against LKP Lawmaker

Photo : YONHAP News

State prosecutors have carried out a third round of questioning in connection with a probe into alleged corruption surrounding main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Rep. Na Kyung-won.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday summoned Ahn Jin-geol, director of the People's Livelihood Economy Research Institute, as a witness in the case.Ahn represents one of seven civic groups that filed complaints against Na since September, alleging the lawmaker's daughter and son both received undue preferential treatment in the university admissions process.They also claimed improprieties surrounding Hongshin School, which was established by Na's father, and that Na and her aides enjoyed various privileges when she served as president of Special Olympics Korea(SOK) between 2011 and 2016.The prosecution previously questioned Ahn and another civic group leader last month.