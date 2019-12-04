Experts See US-China Trade War as Biggest Financial Risk to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean and overseas financial experts have cited the U.S.-China trade war and slowing domestic growth as the biggest threats potentially hindering the stability of South Korea's financial system.The Bank of Korea conducted a poll of 92 experts and 74 percent mentioned the trade war as a major financial risk to South Korea, with 39 percent calling it the number one risk.Slowing domestic and global growth, South Korea's household debt and economic uncertainties in China were among other risk factors cited by respondents.Compared to a similar poll in May, the percentage of those listing the U.S.-China trade conflict as a risk rose from 67 to 74 percent.The latest survey was conducted last month involving experts at local and overseas financial institutions as well as researchers and professors.