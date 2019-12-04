More than 60% of S. Koreans Say They are Happy in Life

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 60 percent of South Koreans believe they are generally happy in life and that their current job holds value.According to the results of a survey on Korean consciousness and values unveiled by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday, nearly 64 percent of respondents said they are able to make free choices in life.More than 80 percent said they are proud to be Korean while more than 90 percent said there a is major social conflict between conservatives and liberals.Around 25 percent noted they were depressed at times for no particular reason while others expressed emotions of anger, alienation and disregard by others.Gallup Korea conducted the survey commissioned by the Culture Ministry in August and September and polled over five thousand adults nationwide through individual interviews.