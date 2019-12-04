Samsung Execs Get Prison Time for Ordering Destruction of Evidence

Photo : YONHAP News

Executives at Samsung Electronics have been sentenced to a prison term for ordering the destruction of evidence connected to an alleged accounting fraud at Samsung BioLogics.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday handed down a two year sentence to a Samsung Electronics vice president who oversaw funds in a corporate task force while two other vice presidents in charge of security and component strategies were each sentenced to 18 months behind bars.Employees at Samsung Bioepis also received prison time of eight to 18 months suspended for two to three years on charges of following orders to destroy evidence related to window dressing allegations at BioLogicsA prosecution investigation found that at the order of Samsung executives, working level officials had concealed evidence pointing to accounting fraud.Prosecutors had demanded jail terms of up to four years for the indicted executives.