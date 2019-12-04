Suwon City Builds Large-sized Electric Bus Charging Station

Photo : YONHAP News

Suwon City said on Monday that it has built a large-sized infrastructure for charging nearly 100 electric buses simultaneously.Built on around three-thousand-400 square meters of land in the northern part of the Gyeonggi Province city, the charging station is equipped with 48 dispensers.Each dispenser can fully charge two electric buses with a 200-kilowatt per hour battery in 70 minutes.Three dozens of electric buses began operation in the city in October in a partnership between a bus operator and the municipal government.The city plans to introduce a total of one-thousand electric buses in three years.