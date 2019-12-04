Beijing Calls for Mutual Efforts to Break US-N. Korea Impasse

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has urged Washington and Pyongyang to mutually break the current impasse in bilateral negotiations over North Korea’s denuclearization.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying relayed the position in a regular media briefing on Monday, noting that tension is rising again in U.S.-North Korea relations.She said the two countries should cherish a valuable chance to politically solve Korean Peninsula-related issues and patiently continue dialogue and negotiations.Hua, however, appeared to side with China’s communist ally, saying that the North’s “reasonable and legitimate” concerns should be noted and resolved.She also reiterated Beijing’s stance that the UN Security Council should discuss easing sanctions on the North in tandem with UNSC resolutions.