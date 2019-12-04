N. Korea Warns Trump to Stop Abusive Language

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior North Korean official said on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump should stop using abusive language that may offend North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Ri Su-yong, vice chair of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, issued the warning in a statement carried by official state-run media.Ri said that Kim will make a final decision at the end of this year and has not clarified any stand yet. He said the North Korean leader has not made any "ironic and irritating expressions" toward the other party as done by someone.North Korea has said that it will give the U.S. until the end of the year to demonstrate more flexibility in nuclear talks.Ri said the recent words and expressions from Trump sound like a threat to someone, claiming they are in fact a corroboration that he feels fear inside. He added that Trump should think twice if he does not want to see "bigger catastrophic consequences."The statement came hours after another senior North Korean official issued a statement criticizing a recent tweet from Trump warning that Pyongyang could lose everything through hostile acts.Chair of the North's Korea-Asia Pacific Peace Committee Kim Yong-chol stated that his country has nothing to lose and that Kim may change his views toward Trump if he continues making "inappropriate, dangerous" comments.