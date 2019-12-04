'Parasite' Nominated for Three Golden Globes

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Parasite" has been nominated for best director, best script and best foreign film at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards.The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for next month's award show on Monday.Director Bong Joon-ho joins Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino and others in the best director of a motion picture category. Scorsese and Tarantino directed"The Irishman" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," respectively.Bong and fellow "Parasite" screenplay writer Han Jin-won will compete for best screenplay against "Marriage Story" by Noah Baumbach, "The Two Popes" by Anthony McCarten and "The Irishman" by Steven Zaillian.The black comedy thriller also made the shortlist for best foreign film along with "The Farewell," "Les Miserables," "Pain and Glory" and "Portrait of Lady on Fire."The Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 5.