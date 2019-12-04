Moon to Request Parliamentary Confirmation Hearing for Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in plans to request the National Assembly to hold a confirmation hearing for justice minister nominee Choo Mi-ae by year's end.A presidential office official said on Tuesday that the request is expected to be formally submitted on Wednesday.Since the parliament is legally obligated to complete the confirmation hearing process of a nominee within 20 days of a presidential request, Choo's hearing will likely wrap up by December 30, after which a hearing report will be generated for adoption.If the Assembly fails to adopt the hearing report by the deadline, Moon can make a new request for the report within a ten-day period starting December 31 and can appoint Choo with or without parliamentary approval afterwards.The presidential office is hoping that Choo will assume the justice minister post by 2020 in order to accelerate the Moon administration's reform drive.