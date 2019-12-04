S. Korea to Reduce Ultrafine Dust to WHO Level by 2040

Photo : KBS

South Korea plans to reduce the level of ultrafine dust in the country to levels recommended by the World Health Organization(WHO) by the year 2040.The goal was included in a 20-year roadmap put together by the Environment Ministry and approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.The ministry's plan, to begin next year, proposes suspending new coal-fired power plant construction, scaling down existing ones and encouraging the use of eco-friendly fuels to reduce ultrafine dust concentrations to ten micrograms per cubic meter by 2040 as advised by the WHO.In 2017, the average concentration of ultrafine dust particles in Seoul was 23 micrograms per cubic meter, nearly double the 12-point-eight micrograms per cubic meter in Tokyo and 14 micrograms per cubic meter in Paris.The ministry has also set a goal to increase sales of electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles to 80 percent of all vehicles sold by 2040.