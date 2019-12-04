Pres. Moon Says He Won't Forget Responsibility for Public Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday says he will not forget the responsibility he has for public safety as president.Speaking at a funeral for five firefighters killed in a helicopter crash near the Dokdo islets in late October, Moon expressed great respect for their devotion and sacrifice.Calling the five "heroes," Moon delivered condolences to their bereaved families.The president vowed to better protect the health, safety and pride of all South Korean firefighters.On October 31, a helicopter carrying seven passengers -- the five firefighters, an injured person from a fishing boat and the person's friend -- crashed into the sea shortly after taking off from Dokdo.Authorities found and identified four of the victims, but search operations were called off last week with the bodies of two rescue officials and one civilian still missing.