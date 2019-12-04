S. Korea Enforces Season's First Emergency Measures to Reduce Fine Dust

Photo : KBS

Anchor: South Korea has enforced a set of emergency measures to reduce fine dust pollution in Seoul and its surroundings, as well as in North Chungcheong Province. The measures, enacted for the first time this season, come into effect when the average ultrafine dust concentration exceeds 50 micrograms per cubic meter by 4 p.m. on a given day and is forecast to exceed that level again the next day.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The Environment Ministry's emergency measures to reduce fine dust, effective from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, include an alternating driving ban for public institutions in Seoul, the surrounding region and North Chungcheong Province.The Seoul Metropolitan Government has temporarily shut down some 400 parking lots at City Hall, the city's district offices and affiliated agencies.Grade-five emissions vehicles will be prohibited from operating in Seoul and the surrounding area, and those caught violating the ban will be slapped with a 100-thousand-won fine.Privately-run petrochemical, refinery and cement factories, as well as public waste incinerators and sewage treatment facilities are required to adjust their working hours to reduce operations or else face a fine of up to two million won.Construction sites will also have to reduce operations and use sprinkler trucks to prevent dust particles from entering the air.Ten units at coal-fired power plants across the country will be shut down and another 41 will be restricted in their operations.The ministry's air quality forecasting center said most regions across the country are seeing high levels of fine and ultrafine dust due largely to a steady influx of Chinese smog into the stagnant air over the Korean Peninsula.The ministry advises the public to follow its seven recommendations to cope with the fine dust, such as avoiding outdoor activities as much as possible and wearing government-certified health masks outside.People are advised to avoid areas with heavy air pollution, wash their faces, hands and feet and brush their teeth after outdoor activities, and to consume plenty of water, fruits and vegetables to remove air pollutants from the body.The ministry recommends proper ventilation to maintain good air quality even when fine dust levels are high and using public transportation to reduce air pollution.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.