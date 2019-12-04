S. Korea's Defense Chief Urges N. Korea to Stop Heightening Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's defense chief urged North Korea to immediately cease provocations that heighten military tensions on the Korean Peninsula.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo made the remarks in a press conference in Sydney following a meeting of the two countries' foreign and defense ministers.Jeong expressed deep concern over recent North Korean provocations, specifically referring to an "engine test" at its northwestern satellite launching facility in Tongchang-ri over the weekend.It was the first time a South Korean official described the activity as a rocket engine test. Pyongyang has only said it carried out a "very important test" on Saturday.Jeong also called on Pyongyang to meet efforts by Seoul, Washington and the international community to resolve issues through dialogue.