Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.45%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained nine-point-35 points, or point-45 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-98.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-75 point, or point-12 percent, to close at 627-point-11.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened one-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-191-point-three won.