FM Kang: N. Korea's Recent Actions Do Not Help Peace Process

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said that North Korea's provocative actions are not helping the Korean Peninsula peace process.Giving opening remarks at a joint news conference on Tuesday following talks with the Australian foreign and defense ministers in Sydney, Kang said that Seoul and Canberra have expressed concern over Pyongyang's recent behavior.She noted that South Korea and Australia agree that it's important to enhance dialogue and cooperation to make progress in the Korean peace process.Kang added that the two allies have agreed to continue close cooperation so that a swift resumption in North Korea-U.S. dialogue can achieve substantive results in denuclearization.The so-called two-plus-two meeting on Tuesday gathered the top diplomats and defense chiefs of Seoul and Canberra.