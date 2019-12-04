China Allows Imports of Paprika From South Korea

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Chinese government has allowed the import of South Korean paprika in another sign of improving relations between Seoul and Beijing,China’s General Administration of Customs on Tuesday announced the decision, saying it was made based on a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) signed in November last year with the South Korean Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.China is the second biggest importer of South Korean agricultural products, but it's the first time the country has decided to buy South Korean paprika since the South Korean government began making official requests in 2007.South Korea has thus far exported almost all its paprika products to Japan.