S. Korea Behind Most Surveyed Countries in Climate Change Readiness

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey by an alliance of overseas nonprofit organizations has shown South Korea to be one of the worst prepared countries for climate change.The 2020 Climate Change Performance Index(CCPI) released by environmental NGOs, including the Climate Action Network(CAN) and German Watch, compared 61 countries from around the world.South Korea was ranked 58th, a notch lower last year, although three other countries still trailed it.The U.S., which formally decided last year to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, was bottom at 61st, while Taiwan and Saudi Arabia were 59th and 60th, respectively.The top three ranks were left empty to show no countries were assessed to be really successful in preparing for climate change.The groups said South Korea had high greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption per capita.