2020 Budget Passes Parliament without LKP

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed next year's national budget, worth 512-point-three trillion won.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), three minor opposition parties and a coalition of lawmakers passed the government's 2020 budget on the last day of the plenary parliamentary session, despite strong objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).The government had proposed a 2020 budget worth 513-point-five trillion won, but the DP and the minor parties slashed it by one-point-two trillion won after consultations.The budget passed Tuesday is a nine-point-one percent increase over this year.Floor leaders of the DP, LKP and minor Bareunmirae Party sat down with Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang for nearly seven hours on Tuesday in an attempt to reach a deal on the budget bill, but failed to produce an agreement.Moon resumed the plenary session, which had been adjourned after passing 16 non-contentious bills in the morning, at around 8:40 p.m. and put the budget to a vote over protest from LKP lawmakers.The LKP presented its own revised budget of 499-point-two trillion won, but the bill was not put to a vote and dismissed due to a disagreement from Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.