2020 Budget Passes Parliament without LKP

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed next year's national budget, worth 512-point-three trillion won.
The ruling Democratic Party(DP), three minor opposition parties and a coalition of lawmakers passed the government's 2020 budget on the last day of the plenary parliamentary session, despite strong objections from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).
The government had proposed a 2020 budget worth 513-point-five trillion won, but the DP and the minor parties slashed it by one-point-two trillion won after consultations.
The budget passed Tuesday is a nine-point-one percent increase over this year.
Floor leaders of the DP, LKP and minor Bareunmirae Party sat down with Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang for nearly seven hours on Tuesday in an attempt to reach a deal on the budget bill, but failed to produce an agreement.
Moon resumed the plenary session, which had been adjourned after passing 16 non-contentious bills in the morning, at around 8:40 p.m. and put the budget to a vote over protest from LKP lawmakers.
The LKP presented its own revised budget of 499-point-two trillion won, but the bill was not put to a vote and dismissed due to a disagreement from Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki.