S. Korea Adds over 300,000 Jobs for Fourth Consecutive Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added more than 300-thousand jobs for the fourth consecutive month in November.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the number of employed individuals reached 27-point-51 million in November, up 331-thousand from a year earlier.The monthly on-year job growth has exceeded the 300-thousand mark for four straight months since August when it posted 452-thousand, the largest jump since March 2017.The employment rate for people age 15 or older came to a record 61-point-seven percent, up point-three percentage points from a year earlier.However, the employment rate for those in their 40s fell one-point-one percent to 78-point four percent, dropping for the 22nd consecutive month due to a slump in the manufacturing sector and small private businesses.People in their 40s were the only age group whose employment rate fell in November.The jobless rate decreased point-one percentage point on-year to three-point-one percent last month. For teens and young adults age 15 to 29, the unemployment rate dropped point-nine percentage points on-year to seven percent.