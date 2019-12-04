Vietnam Wins First Men's Southeast Asian Games Soccer Title in Six Decades

Photo : KBS

Vietnam's U-22 men's national soccer team has won its first Southeast Asian Games title in 60 years.Led by South Korean coach Park Hang-seo, the Vietnamese team won a gold medal after defeating Indonesia three to nothing in the championship match at Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on Tuesday.Vietnam's defender Doan Van Hau scored two goals and captain Do Hung Dung added another.Coach Park was ejected while protesting an officiating call in the 32nd minute of the second half and watched his team close out the game from the stands.