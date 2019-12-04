Extraordinary Parliament Session to Begin Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

An extraordinary National Assembly session is set to begin on Wednesday amid fierce partisan disagreement over a series of fast-tracked reform bills.Ruling Democratic Party(DP) floor leader Lee In-young told reporters on Wednesday that the party will focus on the fast-tracked electoral and prosecution reform legislation during the extra session.The move comes a day after the DP, three minor opposition parties and a coalition of lawmakers passed the government's 2020 budget on the final day of the regular plenary parliamentary session.Lee said his party will do its best to narrow differences and negotiate with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) regarding the fast-tracked bills.The floor leader added that the rival parties will have to decide first when to hold a plenary session.If the DP attempts to pass the fast-tracked reform bills during a plenary session, the LKP may exercise its right to filibuster and block the legislation.