US Point Man on North Korea to Meet UN Ambassadors ahead of Security Council Session

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department said Tuesday that its nuclear envoy for North Korea will depart for a meeting with UN ambassadors ahead of a Security Council session on North Korea.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will depart for New York on Wednesday, according to the department.Biegun and his deputy, Alex Wong, will discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and possible future provocations in the Security Council session convened by the United States.The U.S. convening the session suggests that it takes North Korean threats seriously after its announcement of a "very important test" at its Tongchang-ri satellite launch site on Saturday.