SMEs to Receive One-Year Grace Period to Adopt 52-Hour Workweek

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will afford small and medium-sized enterprises(SME) a one-year grace period to adjust to the 52-hour workweek system starting next year.Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap announced the decision in a press briefing on Wednesday.Lee said that many SMEs, or businesses with 50 to 299 employees, have voiced concerns about their level of preparedness for the shortened workweek.If an employee makes a valid appeal against their employer for violating the 52-hour policy, the ministry plans to grant the business a six-month period to rectify the situation instead of taking punitive actions.The ministry will also ease the standard on special circumstances for authorized extended work hours to include emergency situations involving facility and equipment-related issues and temporary increases in workload.Seoul announced the latest measures amid prolonged political wrangling over the passage of a bill aimed at doubling the flexible working hours system from the current three months to a maximum six months.Larger size firms implemented the 52-hour workweek system last year.