Twice's 'Heart Shaker' MV Tops 300 Million YouTube Views

Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for "Heart Shaker” by K-pop girl group Twice has exceeded more than 300 million views on YouTube.JYP Entertainment, the group’s management agency, announced the accomplishment Tuesday.“Heart Shaker” is the title song of the group’s repackaged album “Merry & Happy,” which was released in December 2017.The video reached 100 million views just 41 days after it debuted and the song topped various music charts.Twice has enjoyed much success on YouTube and has five other music videos with greater than 300 million views on the platform, including “Like Ooh-Ahh,” “Cheer up,” “TT,” “Likey” and “What is Love?”