KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.36%
Write: 2019-12-11 15:38:32 / Update: 2019-12-11 15:39:59
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained seven-point-62 points, or point-36 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-105-point-62.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-02 points, or point-32 percent, to close at 629-point-13.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-194-point-seven won.
