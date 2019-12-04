Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Up 0.36%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained seven-point-62 points, or point-36 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-105-point-62.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-02 points, or point-32 percent, to close at 629-point-13.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened three-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-194-point-seven won.